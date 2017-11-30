Top Stories: Prosecutors Question Kushner; Honduras Presidential Vote Count

— Kushner Questioned By Special Counsel Investigators.

— Rising Tension In Honduras As Presidential Vote Count Drags On.

— Man Who Deactivated Trump's Twitter Account: 'I Didn't Break Any Rules'.

— The Tempest At Galveston: 'We Knew There Was A Storm Coming, But We Had No Idea'.

Congress Approves Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training. (VOA)

Country-Wide Power Outage In Tanzania. (Reuters)

U.S. Border Agent Fatally Shoots Suspected Undocumented Immigrant. (AZCentral)

New, Large HIV Vaccine Trial Launched. (Reuters)

OPEC, Russia May Keep World Oil Production Cuts. (CNBC)

"The Eddie" World Surf Contest Called Off In Hawaii. (KHON)