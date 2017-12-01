Accessibility links

Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran : The Two-Way There were no immediate reports of casualties from the magnitude 6.0 temblor that struck northeast of the city of Kerman, but an official said there had been "destruction in several villages."
NPR logo Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

International

Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran

A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck southeastern Iran on Friday, followed quickly by an aftershock measuring 5.1, the U.S. Geological Survey says. There were some reports of damage, but no immediate word on casualties.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 36 miles northeast of the city of Kerman in a sparsely populated area of the country. The depth of the quake, at only 6 miles, was likely to intensify the effects.

Local media in Kerman said the shaking caused people to come out into the streets, according to Gulf News.

"For the moment, no deaths have been reported but there has been destruction in several villages," Hossein Ali Mehrabizadeh, an official with the crisis unit in Kerman, told state television.

Middle East

After Deadly Earthquake, Iran Declares A National Day Of Mourning

Iran Calls Off Search For Survivors In Quake-Struck Region

The Two-Way

Iran Calls Off Search For Survivors In Quake-Struck Region

Last month, a powerful quake measuring 7.3 struck near the Iran-Iraq border in the west of the country, killing 530 people and injuring more than 9,000, most of them in Iran.

Earlier on Friday, another earthquake, also a magnitude 6.0, was reported off the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea.

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR