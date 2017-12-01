Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran

A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck southeastern Iran on Friday, followed quickly by an aftershock measuring 5.1, the U.S. Geological Survey says. There were some reports of damage, but no immediate word on casualties.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 36 miles northeast of the city of Kerman in a sparsely populated area of the country. The depth of the quake, at only 6 miles, was likely to intensify the effects.

Local media in Kerman said the shaking caused people to come out into the streets, according to Gulf News.

"For the moment, no deaths have been reported but there has been destruction in several villages," Hossein Ali Mehrabizadeh, an official with the crisis unit in Kerman, told state television.

Last month, a powerful quake measuring 7.3 struck near the Iran-Iraq border in the west of the country, killing 530 people and injuring more than 9,000, most of them in Iran.

Earlier on Friday, another earthquake, also a magnitude 6.0, was reported off the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea.