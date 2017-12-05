Top Stories: RNC Resumes Support For Moore; Poll On Trump Support, Opposition

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— RNC Resumes Support For Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race.

— John Anderson, Independent For President In 1980, Dies At 95.

— White House Delays Possible Move Of Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem.

— Russia Slaps Restrictions On 'Voice Of America' And 'Radio Free Europe'.

— POLL: Trump's Opposition Firmer Than His Support.

And here are more early headlines:

One Death In Fast Moving California Wildfire. (Los Angeles Times)

House, Senate To Meet In Conference Over Tax Bills. (CNN)

Conyers Accused Again Of Harassment, Plans Remarks. (Detroit Free Press)

Campaigns Open In Catalonia; Some Candidates Still Jailed. (AFP)

Afghanistan Says Taliban Special Forces Leader Killed. (Newsweek/Reuters)

Honduran President Leads In Voting Returns. (BBC)

Philippine President Orders Police To Act In War On Drugs. (Reuters)