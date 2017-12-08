November Jobs Report: Economy Adds 228,000 Jobs; Unemployment Steady

The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in November, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1 percent.

"Employment growth has averaged 174,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016," the agency's Acting Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski said of the report.

"Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for teenagers increased to 15.9 percent in November," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Results for both September and October were revised. The bureau initially said that 261,000 jobs were added in October; the new tally dips that number to 244,000. And the September figure, which were seen as suffering from effects of catastrophic hurricanes, was revised upwards, from an 18,000 gain to 38,000.