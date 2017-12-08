At Least 12 U.N. Peacekeepers Killed In Rebel Attack In Congo

Updated at 11:29 a.m. ET

At least 12 U.N. peacekeepers were killed when rebels attacked a peacekeeping base in a remote area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Thursday evening. Five Congolese soldiers also died and at least 40 peacekeepers were wounded in the three-hour firefight.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called it the bloodiest assault on U.N. peacekeepers in recent history.

Rebels attacked the forward operating base some 70 kilometers outside Beni, a mineral-rich area in North Kivu province that has long been plagued by conflict. A Ugandan-based rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces is suspected of carrying out the assault.

In a statement Friday, Guterres said initial assessments showed that at least 12 Tanzanian peacekeepers died in the attack; however, a statement from the U.N. mission in Congo put the death toll at 14.



"I condemn this attack unequivocally," Guterres said. "These deliberate attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable and constitute a war crime. I call on the DRC authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. There must be no impunity for such assaults, here or anywhere else."

He added that military reinforcements had arrived at the base and that medical evacuations were ongoing.

In a statement, the head of the U.N. mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Maman Sidikou, said:

"I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of peacekeepers and FARDC [Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo] soldiers who lost their lives, or were injured in the service of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last hours. I condemn in the strongest terms this deadly attack on United Nations peacekeepers and the FARDC."

U.N. and Congolese officials say they are coordinating a joint response.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.