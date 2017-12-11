Accessibility links

Top Stories: California Fires Spread; Stunning Alabama Senate Race Ending : The Two-Way Also: Vice President Pence won't meet Palestinian leader Abbas on an upcoming visit; Bitcoin futures trading surges; and President Trump's economic populism claims compared to the GOP tax plan.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Firefighters Lose Ground On Largest Of California Fires.

— The Crazy, Unbelievable Alabama Senate Race Careens To An End.

— The Myth Of Trump's Economic Populism, As Proven By The Tax Bill.

— Bitcoin Futures Surge In First Day Of Trading.

— Simeon Booker, Dean Of Washington's Black Press Corps, Dies At 99.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Won't Meet Palestinian Leader On Visit. (CNN)

Netanyahu Predicts E.U. Will Also Recognize Jerusalem. (BBC)

Venezuela Blocks Opposition From Future Presidential Election. (Time)

Nobel Prizes Presented In Stockholm. (Deutsche Welle)

Saudi Arabia To Lift Decades-Old Ban On Movies. (AP)

Golden Globe Nominations Coming Today. (AFP)

Idaho Man Rams Courthouse, Mad At Court System. (Idaho Statesman)

