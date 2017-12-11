1 Suspect In Custody, 4 Injured After 'Low-Tech' Explosion At Manhattan Subway Stop

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amita Kelly/NPR Amita Kelly/NPR

Updated at 10 a.m. ET

New York City police say a suspect is in custody following an explosion early Monday at a subway station a block away from Times Square. The fire department says four injuries were reported and that "all injuries are non-life-threatening."

"It was an effectively low-tech device," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference near the site of the blast, after calling the news of an explosion "very disturbing."

YouTube

New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill identified the suspect as Akayed Ullah, 27. O'Neill said that the explosion was reported on a below-ground walkway between transit lines, where police found the wounded Ullah.

"Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates this individual was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body," O'Neill said. "He intentionally detonated that device."

Police said that Ullah suffered burns to his hands and abdomen, and that he was taken into custody and transported to Bellevue Hospital. O'Neill said that the incident had been captured on surveillance video.

Both Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio went to the scene of the explosion shortly after it was reported.

"This was an attempted terrorist attack," de Blasio said. "Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank God our first responders were there so quickly, to address the situation. He later said that "at this point in time, all we know of is one individual" carrying out what he called a failed attack.

Calling a bomb in a crowded subway "one of our worst nightmares," Cuomo said that the reality of what had occurred turned out to be better than what had been first feared. The injuries seem to have been minor, he said.

Ending his remarks, Cuomo said, "Let's go back to work. We're not going to allow them to disrupt us, that's exactly what they want. And that is exactly what they're not going to get."

New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that in addition to the suspect's "serious" injuries, three other people were suffering from ringing ears and headaches, due to being close to the blast in an enclosed corridor. Those three people had taken themselves to nearby hospitals, he added.

Describing the device that was found on Ullah, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that it was based on a pipe bomb. It had been attached to the suspect with Velcro and zip ties, he said.

Police initially said the male suspect was the only person injured in the incident at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, site of the Port Authority bus terminal and subway stop. But the New York City Fire Department later provided an update to confirm the additional injuries.

Shortly before 8 a.m. ET, police said a blast was reported during the morning commute in Midtown.

After the explosion, subway trains were bypassing the Port Authority and adjacent Times Square stations, police said. The Port Authority bus terminal was temporarily closed.

President Trump "has been briefed on the explosion in New York City," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said via a tweet.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.