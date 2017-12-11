1 Suspect In Custody After Explosion At Subway Station In Midtown Manhattan

Updated at 9:01 a.m. ET

New York City police say a suspect is in custody following an explosion early Monday at a subway station a block away from Times Square.

Police say the male suspect is the only person who was injured in the incident at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue. The New York City Fire Department had earlier confirmed one nonlife-threatening injury at the scene of the explosion.

Authorities haven't announced what caused the explosion. But The Associated Press reports that "Law enforcement official tells AP that man had explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway."

Shortly before 8 a.m. ET, police said a blast was reported at the Port Authority bus and subway station in Midtown. The NYPD said that in the city's subway system, "The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time."

The Port Authority issued a tweet saying, "The Port Authority Bus Terminal is open. Due to police activity, the entrance to the subway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Eighth Avenue is closed."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office says that he has been briefed about the incident, adding, "The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene."

President Trump "has been briefed on the explosion in New York City," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said via a tweet.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.