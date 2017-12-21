Up To 19 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Southern Australia

An SUV plowed through a group of pedestrians during rush hour Thursday in the city of Melbourne, injuring up to 19 people, Australian media reports.

The driver is in custody following the incident at the intersection of Elizabeth and Swanston streets, near Flinders train station in the southern Australian city of nearly 4 million people.

"I saw a car, a SUV coming at high speed and really just heard the collision with people with bags and what must be shopping trolleys — and I hope not prams," a witness identified only as John was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He said the vehicle was traveling "at high speed," ABC says.

One officer at the scene reportedly described it as a terrorist incident, but there has been no official confirmation.

A pre-school aged child is among those injured, sustaining a serious head injury, says The Sydney Morning Herald.

The newspaper reports that "Paramedics are assessing 12 people at the scene. Up to seven have been taken to hospital ... Officers are holding up tarps around some victims."

Sue, another witness who was working at a nearby doughnut shop, was quoted by local 3AW radio as saying she heard screams before she saw "people flying everywhere." "We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down," she told the radio station. "We heard thump, thump. People are running everywhere."