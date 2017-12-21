The Top Stories On NPR.org In 2017

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rusty Gillespie/Flickr; Drew Nash; Times-News / www.magicvalley.com; Talia Herman for NPR; Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Rusty Gillespie/Flickr; Drew Nash; Times-News / www.magicvalley.com; Talia Herman for NPR; Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

From shocking science news to human tragedies and political surprises, NPR's readers embraced a wide range of stories in 2017. Through hundreds of millions of pageviews, our audience followed along as the year presented news like we've never seen before.

Here are the most-viewed stories of NPR.org in 2017:

1-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41-50