Bronx Apartment Fire Kills At Least 12, New York Mayor De Blasio Says

"The fire broke out in the first floor of the building just before 7 p.m. and quickly spread through the building.

"Hours later, Mayor Bill de Blasio stood in the street near the scene of the fire to deliver the grim news, 'This is the worst fire tragedy we've seen in this city in at least a quarter century. Based on info we have now, this will rank as one of the worst losses to life in a fire in many many years.'

"Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire began on the first floor of a five-story apartment building near the Bronx Zoo and spread to the upper floors. Nigro said it was 'way too early' in the investigation to talk about what might have caused the fire."