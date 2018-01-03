Accessibility links

Top Stories: Trump Taunts North Korean Leader; Key Vacancies At Justice Dept. : The Two-Way Also: The head of the Mormon Church, Thomas Monson, dies; two Democrats will be sworn in today as U-S Senators; and the Powerball jackpot is worth $440 million.
NPR logo Top Stories: Trump Taunts North Korean Leader; Key Vacancies At Justice Dept.
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Morning roundup

Top Stories: Trump Taunts North Korean Leader; Key Vacancies At Justice Dept.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Trump Taunts Kim: My 'Nuclear Button' Is 'Much Bigger' Than Yours.

— Senate Transforms With 2 New Democrats.

— Key Vacancies At Justice Department 'Not A Recipe For Good Government'.

— Immigration, Infrastructure And Iran: The President's Plans For 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Restores Hotline With South Korea. (CNN)

Mormon Church Chief, Thomas S. Monson, Dies At 90. (Deseret News)

U.S. Coal Mining Deaths Increase In 2017. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Drought May Return To Fire Ravaged California. (AP)

Powerball Jackpot Worth $440 Million; Drawing Tonight. (Powerball)

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR