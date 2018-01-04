Astronomers Find Huge Stars More Common Than Previously Thought

A star-forming region of a nearby galaxy contains more massive stars than scientists had predicted. The discovery, in the so-called Tarantula Nebula, could shake up astrophysicists' ideas about how stars have shaped the universe.

Really massive stars are more than 15 or 30 times as massive as our own sun, and researchers found about a third more of these monsters than they expected, says Fabian Schneider, an astrophysicist at the University of Oxford and the lead author of a new report in Science.

"We found so many of them, it was just astonishing," says Schneider. "You have to realize, these massive stars are extremely rare. So you only sort of find a few of these objects in star clusters. And just in this region there are so many of them."

This stellar nursery is located about 180,000 light years away in the neighboring galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud. It's been called "the starburst next door" because it seems similar to extreme star formation events that happened in the early universe, and it's home to record-holders such as the most massive and fastest spinning stars ever observed.

"There's no place comparable to that in our own Milky Way," says Schneider, part of an international team that worked with observations from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. "This whole region is just full of these extremes. And now, I guess, it just fits into the picture that we also found that this whole region formed so many of these massive stars—actually many more than we were thinking."

He says initially his team didn't even believe their results. "We did a lot of research trying to figure out first, ok, what did we do wrong?" he recalls. "In the end, we sort of turned around every stone that we could think of, but couldn't find what was going wrong, and had to conclude then that it's probably star formation itself that has produced so many massive stars, and that's what we've seen."

The unexpected abundance of very massive stars is important because these stars can explode at the end of their lives, forming exotic objects like black holes and neutron stars.

"If stars formed in this kind of fashion also in other places in the universe," says Schneider, "it indeed makes quite a difference, maybe, to how people model the formation and the evolution of galaxies, how people model how our universe was illuminated after the first stars and galaxies formed."