Top Stories: Powerful East Coast Storm; Intel Chip Vulnerability
Good morning, here are our early stories:
— Winter Storm Rakes East Coast, Bringing Snow To Florida, Georgia, Carolinas.
— Intel Acknowledges Chip-Level Security Vulnerability In Processors.
— Motel 6 Gave Guest Information To Immigration Agents, Lawsuit Says.
— France's Macron Says He Wants Law To Combat Fake News.
And here are more early headlines:
Justice Dept. Offering Congress More Documents In Russia Probe. (The Hill)
New York Suing Trump Administration On Tax Law. (Washington Post)
Iran Sends Troops To Put Down Anti-Government Protests. (Reuters)
Amtrak Train Derails In Savannah; No Injuries. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Nobody Won the Powerball! Now It's A $550 Million Jackpot. (CBS)
World's Most Expensive Vodka Stolen In Denmark. (Newsweek)