Top Stories: Powerful East Coast Storm; Intel Chip Vulnerability

— Winter Storm Rakes East Coast, Bringing Snow To Florida, Georgia, Carolinas.

— Intel Acknowledges Chip-Level Security Vulnerability In Processors.

— Motel 6 Gave Guest Information To Immigration Agents, Lawsuit Says.

— France's Macron Says He Wants Law To Combat Fake News.

Justice Dept. Offering Congress More Documents In Russia Probe. (The Hill)

New York Suing Trump Administration On Tax Law. (Washington Post)

Iran Sends Troops To Put Down Anti-Government Protests. (Reuters)

Amtrak Train Derails In Savannah; No Injuries. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Nobody Won the Powerball! Now It's A $550 Million Jackpot. (CBS)

World's Most Expensive Vodka Stolen In Denmark. (Newsweek)