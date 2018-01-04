Blizzard Conditions Possible As Massive Winter Storm Hits Northeast

Hide caption Pedestrians cross the street in Harlem during a snow storm on Thursday in New York City. As a major winter storm moves up the Northeast corridor, New York City is under a winter storm warning. Previous Next Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hide caption A woman walks in blowing snow in downtown Boston. Schools and offices have closed in many communities, and officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible. Previous Next Michael Dwyer/AP

Hide caption Katherine Reid walks her dogs on the snow covered median in Richmond, Va. The storm is fueled by intense cold across the U.S., which collided with relatively warm air over the Atlantic. Previous Next Steve Helber/AP

Hide caption Ornamental plants are covered in a thin layer of ice in Plant City, Fla. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold temperatures. Previous Next Chris O'Meara/AP

Hide caption A wave crashes over a homes in Scituate, Mass., as a massive winter storm begins to bear down on the region. The "bomb cyclone" is expected to dump heavy snows in New England as the storm system moved up the East Coast. Previous Next Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Hide caption A seagull takes flight in high winds and blowing snow in Hull, Mass. The brutal conditions in the Northeast come one day after the same storm system brought wintry weather to the South. Previous Next Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Hide caption A man spreads salt on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, N.Y. Previous Next Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Hide caption Fabian Olaya plays hockey on a pond near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. Previous Next Susan Walsh/AP

A plow clears snow in Bellport, N.Y. From Maine to Florida every state along the East Coast is expected to have to deal with winter weather.

A massive winter storm continues to travel up the East Coast, with heavy snow falling from New Jersey to Maine as road crews in Georgia are stilling cleaning up patches of ice.

The "bomb cyclone" that's bludgeoning New England is a powerful storm, bringing bitter cold and the chance of heavy snow. The National Weather Service warns of possible blizzard conditions, with the risk of damaging, hurricane-force winds.

Notes An NOAA GOES satellite image shows the massive winter storm currently affecting New England.

The rate at which the storm has intensified is unusual — the Capital Weather Gang at the Washington Post called it "astonishing." A storm can be classified as a "bomb cyclone," or a particularly fast-forming storm, if the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm has more than doubled that pace.

"This storm's pressure tanked 53 millibars in 21 hours (and 59 millibars in 24 hours), which puts it into the upper echelon of the most explosive East Coast storms ever observed — and perhaps even at the top," the Post writes.

The NWS in Boston calls this storm "impressive, explosive" and "high-impact."

Thousands of flights have been canceled. Across the Northeast, schools are shuttered, salt has been spread, and local officials are pleading with residents to stay off the streets if they can.

There is near-zero visibility in some of the snow bands passing over the states from New Jersey to Maine, the weather service says.

As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, it's not just the ice and cold that authorities are worried about:

"Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy says drivers should be prepared for strong winds: 'I would ask folks who don't need to be on the highway, and this includes trucks particularly in a high-wind situation, that if you can delay that delivery or delay that travel that you do that.' "Winds with gusts as high as 75 miles per hour are forecast for some areas. That brings the risk of power outages from downed power lines. Malloy says wind conditions may make it difficult for utility workers to quickly restore power."

Lori Mack, of member station WNPR in Connecticut, tells our newscast unit there are whiteout conditions in parts of the state.

Member station WNYC reports that officials are urging New York City residents to remain indoors: