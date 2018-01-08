Accessibility links

Top Stories: Congress Faces A Deadline; Iran Claims Protests Over : The Two-Way Also: A small fire breaks out at Trump Tower, injuring two people; a female BBC journalist quits over significantly lower wages than male peers; and it was World No Pants Subway Ride Day on Sunday.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— A Small Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC.

— Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims To Have Put Down Protests.

— BBC Veteran Quits China Editor Post To Protest Gender Pay Gap.

— SpaceX Rocket Launches Secret Government Payload Into Orbit.

— Before Any New Business, Congress Has Plenty Of Old Business To Resolve.

And here are more early headlines:

Large Iranian Oil Tanker Still Burning Off China. (CNN)

Southern Calif. Faces Rain, Mudslide Risk After Wildfires. (KPCC)

Midwest, East To Get Hazardous Icy Conditions. (Weather.com)

Trump To Address American Farm Bureau Federation. (Politico)

Riders Observe World No Pants Subway Ride Day In D.C. (WTOP)

