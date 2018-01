Top Stories: Koreas Open Diplomatic Talks; Will Trump Speak With Mueller?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— A Trump Interview With Robert Mueller Would Follow Presidential Tradition.

— At Inter-Korea Talks, Pyongyang Agrees To Send Athletes, Cheerleaders To Olympics.

— U.S. Spy Satellite Reportedly 'Write Off' After Failing To Reach Orbit.

— Weather Hampers Effort To Put Out Tanker Blaze In East China Sea.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Meet Bipartisan Senate Group Today On DACA. (CNN)

Syria Claims Damage From Israeli Airstrikes. (Jerusalem Post)

California Flooding May Trigger Mudslides In Burn Areas. (NWS)

Reporters Seek Information On Detained Reuters Journalists' Case In Myanmar. (Reuters)

South Korea To Keep Agreement Concerning "Comfort Women". (Korea Herald)

Cyclone Kills At Least 29 In Madagascar. (VOA)

Trump Administration Gets Controversial Road In Alaska. (Alaska Public Media)

Man Arrested 30 Times For Stealing Trains, Buses Will Get Mental Health Treatment. (AP)