Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

Former White House political strategist Steve K. Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network, where he served as Executive Chairman since 2012.

Making the announcement that had been widely rumored and anticipated since Bannon was quoted in a book critical of President Trump, Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said, "Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish."

"I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform," said Bannon.

This story will be updated.