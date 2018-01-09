Accessibility links

Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News : The Two-Way The move had been rumored in the wake of the publication of Michael Wolff's book which included quotes that were embarrassing to President Trump.
Steve Bannon, former strategist for President Trump, has left his job at Breitbart News. Here he speaks to California Republicans in October 2017. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP hide caption

Steve Bannon, former strategist for President Trump, has left his job at Breitbart News. Here he speaks to California Republicans in October 2017.

Former White House political strategist Steve K. Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network, where he served as Executive Chairman since 2012.

Making the announcement that had been widely rumored and anticipated since Bannon was quoted in a book critical of President Trump, Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said, "Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish."

"I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform," said Bannon.

This story will be updated.

