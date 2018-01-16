Fugu Freakout: Don't Eat The Blowfish, Japanese Officials Warn

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

Officials in the central Japanese city of Gamagori are warning residents not to eat blowfish purchased from a local supermarket after potentially deadly parts of the fish were inadvertently sold.

The market sold five packages of fish without removing their livers, which can contain a potent neurotoxin. Three of the packages of fish have been recovered by authorities, but two others remain at large.

"We are calling for residents to avoid eating fugu, using Gamagori city's emergency wireless system," which broadcasts over loudspeakers located around the city, local official Koji Takayanagi, was quoted in The Japan Times as saying.

"Eating fugu liver can paralyze motor nerves, and in a serious case cause respiratory arrest leading to death," regional officials said in a warning statement.

Blowfish, known in Japan as fugu, is a highly prized delicacy both as sashimi or as an ingredient in soup, but the fish's liver, ovaries and skin contain the poison tetrodotoxin and the parts must be removed by specially trained and licensed preparers. There is no known antidote to the poison.

Each year, there are several cases of fugu poisoning in Japan, but not every case proves fatal.

The Associated Press reports: