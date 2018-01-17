Be True To Your School: 58 Years Later, Brian Wilson Gets An 'A' In Music

Beach Boy Brian Wilson has always urged folks to love their alma maters, but now he has an extra reason to let his own colors fly.

The original lineup of The Beach Boys — including brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine — are among the notable alumni of Hawthorne High School in Los Angeles County, Calif. On Jan. 15, Brian Wilson visited his alma mater, Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, Calif. (He hashtagged his visit #betruetoyourschool, natch.)

But the highlight of his trip seems to have getting justice for a long-overdue wrong.

While he was still at Hawthorne, Wilson wrote a little song that turned into The Beach Boys' "Surfin'" — the tune that became the band's very first single in 1961. But before that, Wilson turned "Surfin'" in as a school assignment to his Hawthorne music teacher, Fred Morgan.

And Morgan ... gave it an F. (Why he thought so little of it, we may never know.)

However, Hawthorne High School's current principal, Dr. Vanessa Landesfeind, saw fit to revise Wilson's academic history — and gave him an A for "Surfin'," 58 years after his original grade was issued.

