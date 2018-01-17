Accessibility links

Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. Skids And Rams Tree In Snowstorm : The Two-Way Despite being one of the world's best drivers, the former NASCAR fan favorite lost control of his car on one of North Carolina's icy roads. He had just been helping someone else out of a ditch.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed into a tree minutes after helping another driver out of a snow-filled ditch. Ross D. Franklin/AP hide caption

Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed into a tree minutes after helping another driver out of a snow-filled ditch.

Former NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. found out even the best drivers may have to stay off the roads in a snowstorm.

Wednesday morning after he helped pull another car out of a ditch, his pickup skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

On Twitter Earnhardt said he lost control of his truck on a snow-covered road and warned other North Carolina drivers to avoid his fate. "[North Carolina] stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree," he wrote.

But fans need not worry about the Hall of Famer. "All good," he said. "Probably just needs new alignment."

A storm left a blanket of snow over North and South Carolina and Georgia. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm. AccuWeather reported the snowstorm caused over 500 collisions in the state.

Earnhardt's accident came a day after the former NASCAR star announced he will be covering the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on NBC.

