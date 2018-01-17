Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. Skids And Rams Tree In Snowstorm

Former NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. found out even the best drivers may have to stay off the roads in a snowstorm.

Wednesday morning after he helped pull another car out of a ditch, his pickup skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

On Twitter Earnhardt said he lost control of his truck on a snow-covered road and warned other North Carolina drivers to avoid his fate. "[North Carolina] stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree," he wrote.

But fans need not worry about the Hall of Famer. "All good," he said. "Probably just needs new alignment."

A storm left a blanket of snow over North and South Carolina and Georgia. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm. AccuWeather reported the snowstorm caused over 500 collisions in the state.

Earnhardt's accident came a day after the former NASCAR star announced he will be covering the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on NBC.