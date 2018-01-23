Accessibility links

Ursula K. Le Guin, Whose Novels Plucked Truth From High Fantasy, Dies At 88

The novelist, best known for works such as the Earthsea series and The Left Hand of Darkness, used her fantastic realms to grapple with difficult themes. And she kept working until her death.
Ursula K. Le Guin, Whose Novels Plucked Truth From High Fantasy, Dies At 88
Ursula K. Le Guin, Whose Novels Plucked Truth From High Fantasy, Dies At 88

Ursula K. Le Guin, seen at the 2014 National Book Awards, where she was presented with lifetime achievement honors. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Ursula K. Le Guin, seen at the 2014 National Book Awards, where she was presented with lifetime achievement honors.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Ursula K. Le Guin, a prolific novelist best known for the Earthsea series and The Left Hand of Darkness, died Monday at the age of 88. Across more than 20 novels and scores of short stories, Le Guin crafted fantastic worlds to grapple with profoundly difficult questions here on Earth, from class divisions to feminist theory.

Her agent Ginger Clark confirmed Le Guin's death to NPR.

This post will be updated.

