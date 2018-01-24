Decision On Former President's Appeal Might Reshape Brazil's Political Future

A courtroom decision in Porto Alegre, Brazil, promises a vast impact on ballot boxes across that country later this year. It is there, in the southeastern coastal city, that a three-judge panel is set to determine whether to uphold former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's corruption conviction.

The first of the three judges, João Pedro Gebran Neto, voted Wednesday to uphold the conviction and increase Lula's prison sentence — from the original ruling of nine and a half years up to 12. The two remaining judges are expected to vote later in the day.

Da Silva, a 72-year-old leftist politician commonly known simply as "Lula," was convicted last July on charges ranging from money laundering to accepting more than $1 million in kickbacks. Central to those charges was the allegation that he accepted a beachfront apartment in return for boosting the prospects of Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company, in its pursuit of government contracts.

Lula quickly appealed the conviction, and he has remained free while his appeal has been under consideration. He continues to deny the charges, casting them as instruments in his rivals' campaign to discredit him.

"I know I committed no crime," he told a rally of thousands of supporters in Porto Alegre on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "They fear a Lula comeback in 2018. They fear the good things we achieved."

A former factory worker who ascended to Brazil's highest office, Lula left it roughly seven years ago with very high approval ratings — and he has made no secret of his designs on returning this year. Based on recent opinion polls, which reportedly show him clearly outpacing his nearest competition, he would have a solid chance at winning the October presidential election.

But Lula's presidential aspirations would be deeply complicated by a ruling upholding the lower court conviction. If judges deny the appeal, Lula will have another opportunity to appeal to higher courts — but Brazilian law would render him ineligible to seek office for several years, though The Associated Press notes some legal experts believe "there are ways around the law."

In the meantime, Brazilian authorities are preparing for the possibility of clashes between the demonstrators supporting Lula and those calling for his imprisonment. Reuters reports officials in Porto Alegre have "deployed several thousand police and mounted a four-block security perimeter around the appeals court to prevent any disruption of Wednesday's session."

Underlying the unrest is a central question: Is Lula a crusader for the underprivileged or a symbol of the very corruption he publicly denounced?

If the latter, he would not be alone.

Operation Car Wash, a massive, years-long corruption investigation, has ensnared many of the country's politicians and business figures in high-profile allegations. That includes not only Lula, whose case arose from the probe's findings, but also the executives of Brazil's meatpacking giant JBS and even the sitting president, Michel Temer.

Temer faces corruption charges of his own, and he narrowly escaped an attempt last August to suspend him so he could stand trial.