Top Stories: Disagreement On Trump, Erdogan Talk; Korean Hockey Players
Good morning, here are our early stories:
— Trump And Erdogan Talk, But There's Disagreement Over What Was Said.
— Baltimore Police Officer Indicted On Charges Of Misconduct, Fabricating Evidence.
— North Korean Women's Hockey Players Arrive To Begin Olympic Training With South.
— Violent Protests In India Follow Release Of Controversial Bollywood Epic.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Says Palestinians Must Return To Table, Or Aid Will Be Cut. (Bloomberg)
U.N. Reports More Staffers Than Ever Deliberately Killed In 2017. (AP)
"Doomsday Clock" Is 2 Minutes Shy Of Midnight. (USA Today)
Calif. Couple Accused Of Abuse Barred From Seeing 13 Children. (AP)
Phoenix Police Nab Driver After 60 Mile Pursuit. (KNXV)