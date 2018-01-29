3 Dead In Attack On Army Garrison In Kabul Claimed By ISIS

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rahmat Gul/AP Rahmat Gul/AP

Gunmen attacked an Army Garrison situated near a military academy in the Afghan capital Monday, killing at least three people -– the latest in a series of assaults that have rattled the country in recent weeks.

Afzal Aman, commander of the Army Garrison, was quoted by The Associated Press as saying the assailants used hand grenades in the assault around the area of the Marshal Fahim academy Monday.

Reuters reports that at least one of the assailants was a suicide bomber.

NPR's Diaa Hadid, reporting from Islamabad, says witnesses say the pop of gunfire around the academy could be heard for hours after the initial explosion.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, according to the militant group's Amaq news agency.

The firefight near the military academy follows an attack on Saturday near a police checkpoint in Kabul that killed more than 100 people and wounded at least 235 others.

In Saturday's attack, assailants got through a checkpoint in an ambulance, claiming to be taking a patient to a hospital. At a second checkpoint, the driver detonated explosives.

A week before that attack, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a 13-hour siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul that killed at least 22 people, including an unspecified number of Americans.

On Wednesday in Jalalabad, 90 miles east of Kabul, gunmen attacked an office of the aid group Save the Children, killing three staff members. ISIS claimed responsibility.

And, as Reuters reports: "In October, a suicide attacker rammed a car full of explosives into a bus carrying cadets from the [defense] university, which is home to one of Afghanistan's main officer training schools, killing 15 of them."