Top Stories: Deadly New Afghan Attack; Russians Protest Upcoming Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Top 'LA Times' Editor Pushed Out Amid Newsroom Unrest.

— 11 Dead In Attack On Army Garrison In Kabul Claimed By ISIS.

— Protests Across Russia Call For Boycott Of March 18 Presidential Vote.

— Got Your Flu Shot Yet? Consider This A Reminder.

— Bruno Mars Sweeps Major Categories At 2018 Grammy Awards.

And here are more early headlines:

Exiled Catalonia Leader To Ask If He Can Attend His Inauguration. (Telegraph)

Facebook, Others Unveil Data Transparency Efforts. (New York Times)

Some Lack Power As Southeast Australia Bakes In Heat Wave. (Guardian)

$50 Million In Gold From Shipwreck To Be Shown In Calif. Lab. (AP)

Super Blood/Blue Moon With Eclipse Is Coming Jan. 31st. (Space.com)