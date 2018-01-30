Top Stories: Trump's First State Of The Union; U.S. Military Limits Afghan Data
Good morning, here are our early stories:
— Trump To Make Bipartisan Pitch To A Divided Country In His First State Of The Union.
— Thousands Of Kenyans Risk Arrest To Attend Symbolic Swearing-In Of Opposition Leader.
— CIA Director Has 'Every Expectation' Russia Will Try To Influence Midterm Elections.
— Russian Fighter Flies Within 5 Feet Of U.S. Reconnaissance Plane Over Black Sea.
— Watchdog Report Shows Gaps In Information About Afghanistan War.
— Serial Killer Who Worked As Gardener Buried Remains In Planters, Toronto Police Say.
— Given Up For Dead, NASA Satellite Found Operating By Amateur Astronomer.
And here are more early headlines:
Catalan Leaders Postpone Vote For Regional Leader. (Independent)
Child Advocates Urge Facebook To End Its New Kids' App. (New York Times)
Coming Overnight Tonight: The Blue Blood Super Moon. (Phys.Org)