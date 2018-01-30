Accessibility links

Top Stories: Trump's First State Of The Union; U.S. Military Limits Afghan Data : The Two-Way Also: Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office; a Russian fighter jet buzzes a U.S. Navy plane; and watch for the blue blood super moon tonight!
NPR logo Top Stories: Trump's First State Of The Union; U.S. Military Limits Afghan Data
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Morning roundup

Top Stories: Trump's First State Of The Union; U.S. Military Limits Afghan Data

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR