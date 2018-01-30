Thousands Of Kenyans Risk Arrest To Attend Symbolic Swearing-In Of Opposition Leader

Police in Kenya fired teargas in an effort to break up what authorities says is an illegal mass gathering of opposition supporters to swear-in their leader as the country's president.

Thousands of supporters of Raila Odinga assembled at a downtown park in the capital, Nairobi, to attend the symbolic ceremony.

Kenya's Supreme Court declared Odinga's rival, incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, the victor in the Oct. 25 poll. That election was a re-do of an August vote that was annulled by the high court – a decision that seemed to affirm Odinga's charges that his opponent had used extra-constitutional means to secure a win.

But Odinga boycotted the October poll, charging that the vote would be rigged by Kenyatta, who was sworn-in for a second term in November.

NPR's Eyder Peralta, reporting from Nairobi, says the government has declared that if Odinga takes the the oath of office it would be treason and punishable by death. He says three of the country's main broadcasters have been shut down in an apparent attempt to impose a blanket over coverage of the event.

Kenyan newspaper The Star reports: "Supporters of the [Odinga's] National Super Alliance started arriving at about 6am, some having walked all the way from places such as Huruma and Kibera slums, which are Opposition strongholds."