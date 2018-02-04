At Least 2 Killed, Dozens Injured After Amtrak Train Derails In South Carolina

Updated at 8:35 a.m. ET

At least two people were killed and at least 70 people were injured early Sunday morning when an Amtrak train derailed after colliding with a freight train in South Carolina.

The derailment happened in Cayce, outside of South Carolina's capital of Columbia.

Amtrak said a train going between New York and Miami "came in contact" with a CSX freight train at about 2:35 Sunday morning.

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," Amtrak said in a statement. The company said about 139 passengers and eight crew members were aboard.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter that two people had died and emergency medical services transported more than 50 people who were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it will conduct an investigation into the collision.

It came less than a week after at least one person died when an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress hit a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Va.

In December, an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state, leaving three people dead and dozens injured. Officials said it was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

