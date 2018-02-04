Super Bowl LII: Follow Along With NPR's Live-Blog As Patriots Face Eagles

Nearly five months and more than 260 games since the NFL season kicked off with the New England Patriots hosting the opener, here we are once more: the Patriots, back in familiar territory after last year's historic Super Bowl comeback, are set to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles to defend their title.

And while the Eagles enter the game as underdogs, only the betting line is offering clear-cut answers. In nearly every other respect, this game is riddled with questions.

Will Nick Foles, the Eagles' oft-maligned backup quarterback, repeat his masterful NFC Championship performance and manage to do what seemed impossible just a few week's ago — derailing yet another dream season from Tom Brady, Greatest of All Time™? Will a flexible, athletic Eagles offense find holes in a Patriots defense that has looked spotty at times this year? Will Justin Timberlake break out a hologram of Prince during his halftime show? (Signs on that one are now pointing to no.)

Will this Philly superfan sweat through his full-body dog costume by halftime?

Anyway, we'll be here to answer these questions — and more! — all night. Follow along with our live-blog once the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. NPR and member station reporters will be covering all the action, both on the field and off.