Top Stories: Trump's Immigration Plan Compared; Pence To Attend Olympics : The Two-Way Also: Iraq's government says the U.S. is drawing down its troops in Iraq; the federal government faces a potential shut down this week; and Jerome Powell becomes the new Federal Reserve Chair.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Lloyds Says It Will Block Bitcoin Purchases On Its Credit Cards.

— Top North Korean Official To Lead Delegation To Olympics.

— South Africa's ANC Meets To Decide Fate Of President Jacob Zuma.

— CHART: How Trump's Immigration Proposal Compares With Other Plans.

— Vice President Pence To Keep Pressure On North Korea, Despite South Korean Warming.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Says U.S. Starts Drawing Down Its Troops In Iraq. (VOA)

Syrian, Russian War Planes Attack Rebel Positions. (Washington Post)

The U.S. Government Faces Another Potential Shutdown This Week. (CNN)

Trump To Highlight Tax Law Today In Cincinnati. (AP/WKBN)

Jerome Powell To Be Sworn In As Federal Reserve Chair. (New York Times)

