Stocks Extend Losses, With Dow Dropping More Than 300 Points At The Open : The Two-Way The stock market continued to lose ground Monday morning after Friday's steep drop, with the Dow Jones industrial average down as much as 355 points in early trading before recovering somewhat.
Stocks Extend Losses, With Dow Dropping More Than 300 Points At The Open

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Richard Drew/AP hide caption

Richard Drew/AP

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Richard Drew/AP

The stock market continued to lose ground Monday morning after Friday's steep drop, with the Dow Jones industrial average down as much as 355 points in early trading.

Market participants were focused on the threat of higher inflation after Friday's jobs report showed a pickup in wages, which portends more interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Dow had recovered somewhat and was down about 100 points, or 0.4 percent. That came on top of Friday's 666-point drop in the blue-chip index, resulting in the worst week for Dow in two years.

Other stock indexes around the world also fell Monday, including London's FTSE 100, which was down 1.3 percent, and Japan's Nikkei, which closed down 2.5 percent.

