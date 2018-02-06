Mercedes-Benz Apologizes To China After Quoting Dalai Lama In A Car Post

Apology Statement:

This morning, we were concerned about the release of a very wrong message from our company on international social media. We apologize sincerely.

Although we have deleted the relevant information as soon as possible, we are very aware of the harm caused by this incident to the Chinese people. This also includes our colleagues who work in China. We sincerely apologize for this.

We fully understand and ultimately feel the feelings of the people and sincerely accept the criticism and criticism from all parties on this issue.

Taking this as a guide, we will immediately take practical actions to deepen our understanding of Chinese culture and values, including our overseas colleagues, and to regulate our actions so as to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Finally, we sincerely apologize again.

This is a translation of Mercedes-Benz's original apology statement, posted in Chinese on its official Weibo microblog and translated by NPR's Wanyu Zhang.