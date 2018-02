Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Trump Seeks Military Parade

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Congress Has Until Thursday Night To Avoid A Government Shutdown.

— Germany's Merkel Reportedly Forges Governing Coalition After Weeks Of Talks.

— Trump, Citing Death Of Colts Player, Says Democrats Must 'Get Tough' On Immigration.

— Trump Wants Pentagon To Stage Military Parade Down Pennsylvania Avenue.

— Steve Wynn Resigns As Head Of Wynn Resorts Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Says U.S. Poised To Impose "Toughest Ever" North Korea Sanctions. (CNN)

Amtrak Train Uncouples Near Baltimore; No Injuries. (Baltimore Sun)

Shaky Talks Between Venezuelan Government, Opposition. (AP)

Norwegian Olympic Chefs Mistakenly Order 15,000 Eggs. (WCAU)

Norovirus Keeps 1,200 Olympic Personnel In Their Rooms. (Yonhap)

Post Office to Unveil Mr. Rogers Stamp. (Pittsburgh Post Gazette)