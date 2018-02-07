Trump, Citing Death Of Colts Player, Says Democrats Must 'Get Tough' On Immigration

President Trump has weighed in on the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, who was killed over the weekend in a suspected drunken-driving accident involving a Guatemalan citizen living in the U.S. illegally.

"So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration. FAST!"

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called on Democrats to "get tough" on immigration, citing Jackson's death.

The man who allegedly hit Jackson, Manuel Orrego-Savala, was charged in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana with illegally re-entering the U.S. after he was deported at an earlier date.

"In April, Attorney General (Jeff) Sessions directed all federal prosecutors to prioritize charging aliens that illegally re-enter the country, especially if they are a risk to public safety or there is a criminal history present," U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said in a statement.

"Following the rule of law is the foundation of our American democracy, and my office is committed to fulfilling the Attorney General's directive."

The Indianapolis Star reports: