Plane Crash In Russia Believed To Have Killed All 71 Aboard

A Saratov Airlines jet crashed shortly after taking off from Moscow on Sunday and no survivors were reported among the 71 people on board, according to Russian news reports citing emergency officials.

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport en route to the Russian city of Orsk about 1,000 miles southeast, reports the TASS news agency.

Fragments of the Antonov AN-148 regional jet were found near the village of Stepanovskoye, just 25 miles west of Moscow, a spokesman with Russia's Emergencies Ministry tells TASS.

There were 65 passengers and six crew members on board.

The crash happened in a rugged area, which left rescue teams unable to reach the site in vehicles. They had to access it on foot instead, reports RT.

Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24 broadcast images of plane fragments in a snowy field.

Emergency officials have indicated, according to RT, "There is no chance of finding survivors."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims and said all necessary emergency assistance is being made available.

Rossiya-24 said President Vladimir Putin also offered his condolences to family members of those killed.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.