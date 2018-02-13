Top Stories: Drugmakers Promote Opioids; Olympic Malware Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Drugmakers Spent Millions Promoting Opioids To Patient Groups, Senate Report Says.

— Ruling Party Votes To Recall South African President Jacob Zuma.

— Oxfam Official Resigns Amid Allegations That Prostitutes Hired In Disaster Zones.

— Malware Attacks On Olympics Could Have Come From Russia And North Korea, Experts Say.

— Heads Of U.S. Intelligence Agencies To Testify Before Senate Panel.

And here are more early headlines:

Dangerous Wind Chills Cross Northern Rockies. (Weather)

Senate Continues Debate On Immigration Proposals. (Washington Post)

Philippines Leader Says Female Rebels Should Be Shot In Genitals. (Guardian)

Tonga Hit By Powerful Cyclone; Parliament Building Demolished. (BBC)

Kansas Secretary Of State Says Dog Can't Run For Governor. (KWCH)