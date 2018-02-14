Win Like Flynn: A Bichon Frise Is This Year's Top Dog At Westminster Show

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mary Altaffer/AP Mary Altaffer/AP

A bichon frise named Flynn was the surprise pick for best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, taking honors as the nation's top dog.

According to The Associated Press, "Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her choice."

Flynn led the pack among 2,882 canine competitors representing 202 breeds and varieties.

In the quest for the coveted purple ribbon, Flynn was guided by expert handler Bill McFadden.

The tiny white fluff ball Flynn stands (proudly) in stark contrast to last year's winner, a noble German shepherd named Rumor. Flynn had earlier won the best in breed for non-sporting dogs.

Other best in breed winners were:

Sporting — Bean, a Sussex spaniel.

Hound — a borzoi named Lucy

Working — Ty, a giant schnauzer who also took the runner up position behind Flynn as reserve best in show.

Terrier — Winston, a Norfolk terrier.

Toy — a pug named Biggie.

Herding — Slick, a border collie.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mary Altaffer/AP Mary Altaffer/AP

According to Sporting News: