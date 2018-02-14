Accessibility links

Sheriff's Office Reports 'Multiple' Fatalities In South Florida High School Shooting

Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday. Officials say that there are "multiple" people dead and that a suspect is in custody. Joel Auerbach/AP hide caption

Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday. Officials say that there are "multiple" people dead and that a suspect is in custody.

Updated at 5:45 p.m. ET

The Broward County, Fla., sheriff said there are "multiple" people dead in the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the city of Parkland, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. He said a suspect is in custody.

Earlier in a tweet, Scott Israel said there are "at least 14 victims." He did not specify whether they were injured or dead.

In a news conference, Israel said the suspect is about 18 years old, was found off campus and was taken into custody without incident. Israel said the suspect is not a current student.

"We are pretty sure the suspect pulled the fire alarm to get the kids out into the hallways," Alison Carew, the mother of 15-year-old freshman twins, told All Things Considered. "And they heard noises and then the teacher shuttled them into safe places."

The school was locked down as some students were escorted outside, while others were advised to remain barricaded inside. Carew said her children believe the shots were fired in the freshman building, "a three-story building separate from every other building at the school."

"They had to put their backpacks in the middle of the street and [continue] with their hands up," Carew added, speaking of her kids. "Their backpacks were searched, and they were subsequently escorted off the campus."

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott as well as President Trump have been told about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

