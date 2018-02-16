Accessibility links

Kentucky Teen Charged With Murder And Assault After January School Shooting : The Two-Way The identity of the 15-year-old suspect, who will be tried as an adult, had not been confirmed until Friday. Two students were killed in the attack and 14 others were wounded.
A vigil after the fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Robert Ray/AP hide caption

Robert Ray/AP

A vigil after the fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Benton, Ky.

Robert Ray/AP

A Kentucky teenager faces two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault in charges stemming from a January 23 shooting at Marshall County High School, in Benton, Ky.

Gabriel Ross Parker, a 15-year-old sophmore, will be tried as an adult. His identity had been widely circulated, but it had not been confirmed by authorities until Friday's arraignment.

The Courier-Journal reports that bond was set as $1.5 million.

Parker is accused of killing two 15-year-old students and injuring 21 others, including 14 who were shot in the early morning attack. He was apprehended immediately after the deadly shooting.

Benton, Ky., a town of about 4,000 residents, is 248 miles southwest of Lexington.

