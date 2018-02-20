Top Stories: More Women Seek Office; Trump Backs Romney Senate Run

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— More Than Twice As Many Women Are Running For Congress In 2018 Compared To 2016.

— Trump Endorses Romney For U.S. Senate, But Does It Signal Détente?

— Maduro Calls Out President Trump On Twitter, Requesting 'Dialogue'.

— MLB Sets New Rules To Speed Up The Game.

— Canadians Burn Up The Ice, Shib Sibs Win Bronze In 'Incredible' Ice Dance Final.

And here are more early headlines:

Record Heat, Flooding And Snow In Store For U.S. (USA Today)

Intense Syrian Bombing Kills Scores Of Civilians. (Guardian)

Florida Students Going To State Capitol To Lobby for Gun Control. (Tallahassee.com)

Thai Court Awards Custody Of 13 Children To Man Who Turned To Surrogacy. (Telegraph)

Venezuela Launching Crypto Currency, "The Petro". (Bloomberg)