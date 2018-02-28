Accessibility links

3 Marines Treated After Exposure To Suspicious Substance From Envelope : The Two-Way Eleven personnel at Virginia's Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall felt ill, and three were transported to a hospital for further medical evaluations. All three were released.
Army troops from The Old Guard at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Three people were hospitalized after a letter was opened on the Marine Corps side of the base. Mark Wilson/Getty Images hide caption

Authorities are investigating a suspicious substance in an envelope after three Marines were hospitalized at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlingon, Va., on Tuesday.

After the envelope was opened around 3 p.m., 11 people began to feel ill. The building was evacuated, according to a statement by base officials.

Following an evaluation of the 11 personnel, three were transported to a hospital for further medical evaluations. All three were released at approximately 10 p.m.

Base officials worked with local HAZMAT teams, NCIS and the FBI, and the building was screened and cleared. All personnel were allowed to report to work on Wednesday.

NCIS and the FBI are conducting a joint investigation, officials said.

