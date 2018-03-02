Central Michigan University On Lockdown After Shooting At Dorm Kills 2

Updated 2:15 p.m.

Central Michigan University officials revealed that the student suspected of killing two people on campus had been taken to a local hospital the previous night, and was released about an hour before Friday morning's shooting.

Authorities identified James Eric Davis Jr., a sophomore at the university as the shooting suspect. They released a photo of the 19-year-old, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

In a press conference, authorities said Davis was hospitalized for a "drug-related incident" and was released at 8 a.m.

His parents arrived on campus Friday to pick him up for the beginning of the school's Spring Break. The shooting occurred at 9 a.m.

University police said the victims were shot at Campbell Hall, a coed dormitory. "The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation," the university tweeted. It said there are no additional injuries.

The campus is on lockdown as local and state officials continue to search for the alleged gunman.

The Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Office released a statement identifying the shooter as a teenage black male wearing yellow jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Reporter Mike Horace of NPR member station WCMU says that parents showing up to pick up students before Spring Break are being redirected to a hotel near campus while police continue the search for Davis.

The university is located in Mt. Pleasant, a town of about 26,000 people about an hour north of Lansing.

All of Isabella County's schools are also on lockdown, according to the Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun, which reports that state police have sent a tactical team and a helicopter to look for the suspect.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted that he was in contact with state police as they learned more about the incident.

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," he wrote.