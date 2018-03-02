Search Continues For Suspect In Deadly Shooting at Central Michigan University

Enlarge this image toggle caption WCMU WCMU

Updated at 10 p.m. ET

The two victims shot and killed Friday morning at Central Michigan University have been identified by the university's police department. James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Jeneen Davis were the parents of James Eric Davis Jr., a sophomore at the university, who is being sought by police.

Authorities released a photo of the 19-year-old, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

University officials revealed that Davis had been taken to a local hospital the previous night for a "drug-related incident" and was released about an hour before Friday morning's shooting.

Davis' father was a police officer in Bellwood, Ill. His mother, according to her Facebook page, began working as a real estate broker in December 2017. They lived in Plainfield, a suburb of Chicago, according to the Associated Press, and arrived on campus Friday to pick up their son for the beginning of the school's spring break. University police said the couple were shot at Campbell Hall, a dormitory. The university tweeted that there were no additional injuries.

The campus went on lockdown as local and state officials began the search for the alleged gunman. All planned campus events and Saturday classes have been cancelled.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rebecca Steward/Flickr Rebecca Steward/Flickr

Parents arriving to pick up students before spring break were redirected to a hotel near campus while police continued the search for Davis.

The university is located in Mount Pleasant, a town of about 26,000 people about an hour north of Lansing.

All of Isabella County's schools were on lockdown, according to the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun, which reports that state police sent a tactical team and a helicopter to look for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.