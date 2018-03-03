8 Killed, 80 Injured In Attacks In Burkina Faso

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ahmed Ouoba/AFP/Getty Images Ahmed Ouoba/AFP/Getty Images

At least eight people were killed and more than 80 people were injured in attacks in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday.

The government and United Nations called the two coordinated attacks incidents of terrorism. Gunmen targeted the French embassy while a "vehicle packed with explosives" and other gunmen targeted the headquarters of Burkina Faso's army.

Those killed were all members of security forces, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo told reporters Friday, according to CNN.

Eight militants described by The Associated Press as "Islamic extremists" who carried out the attacks were all killed by security forces. No group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack as of Saturday morning.

"Burkina Faso's regional and international military alliances to counter violent extremism in West Africa's Sahara desert region have made it a target," NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton reports. "Allies of al-Qaida have, in the past, demonstrated their opposition to such links and have twice before struck Ouagadougou in bold and deadly attacks."

France has troops stationed in the country, which is a former French colony. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France's President Macron pledged to "fight unforgivingly against these terrorists who want to destabilize the Sahel and ... pose a danger to our own security interests," the AP reports.

The wire service also quoted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the organization would "support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight violent extremism and terrorism."

CNN adds: