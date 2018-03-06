Top Stories: Proposed Tariffs Trigger Backlash; Trump's Effect In Midterms

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Trump Digs In On His Plan To Impose International Tariffs.

— Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada.

— 5 Laws Of Political Gravity In Midterms. Do They Still Apply In The Age Of Trump?

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Trump Aide Says He Might Comply With Mueller After All. (New York Times)

Trade Advocates Urge Trump To Change Tariff Plans. (Politico)

Blizzard Conditions Blanketing The Northern Plains. (Weather.com)

Second Nor'Easter In A Week Aims For East Coast. (AccuWeather)

Relief Deliveries Cut Short In Syria. (Reuters)

West Virginia Lawmakers Review Teacher Pay Raise. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Washington State Enacts Its Own Net Neutrality Rules. (Phys.Org)

Trump Name Removed From Panama Hotel. (Washington Post)

Thousands Of Contestants In World Championship Cheese Contest. (AP)