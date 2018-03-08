Accessibility links

Top Stories: Trump On Tariffs; The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal Without The U.S. : The Two-Way Also: South Korean officials will brief the U.S. on their visit to North Korea; Singapore releases a report on a deadly 2017 U.S. warship accident; and Amazon's Alexa freaks people out by laughing.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Trump Expected To Formally Order Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports.

— U.S. Forest Service Chief Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

— Officers Shot In Missouri, 1 Fatally, Were Sent To The Wrong Address.

— The TPP Is Dead. Long Live The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal.

— Alexa, Please Stop Laughing: Amazon Says It's Fixing Device's Unprompted Cackles.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Officials Brief Washington On North Korean Visit. (Reuters)

Singapore Releases Report On 2017 U.S. Warship Collision. (VOA)

Mississippi Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion At 15 Weeks. (Clarion-Ledger)

Freezing Radioactive Fukushima Water Works Partially. (Phys.Org)

Iditarod Musher Alleges He Was Threatened By Race Official. (AP)

Daylight Saving Time Coming This Weekend. (ABC)

